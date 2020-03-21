Three Students Drown in Andhra's Krishna District

Machilipatnam (AP), Mar 20 (PTI) Three students drowned in a stream in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday evening, police said.

They said a group of eight students had gone to the Katleru stream at Damuluru village of Nandigama Mandal to take a bath when the incident took place.

Five of them have survived, police added.

Nandigama Rural Circle Inspector K Satish said the deceased could not swim in the flow of the water.

The rest five were rescued by local people, said police.

Those who drowned have been identified as P Gopi Reddy (20), S Srinivasa Reddy (21) and D Ravindra Reddy (19), all residents of Narasimharao Palem village in Veerulapadu Mandal, said police.

Later, the locals and police fished out the bodies.

