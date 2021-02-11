Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff thanked his team of trainers on social media for making it possible for him to reach the physical peak that he possesses today. The Baaghi actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video, in which he can be seen practising his acrobatic skills along with his team of trainers. He captioned the video as, 'Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we livin now'. Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Unveils Kriti Sanon’s Fiery Look From Upcoming Action-Thriller

The video shared by the 30-year-old actor is a compilation of various clips in which he can be seen performing different kinds of flips. The post garnered more than 3 lakh likes within an hour of it being posted. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger recently dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller 'Ganapath' and then later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star for the new film. Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Perfect Washboard Abs in Recent Pool Picture

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Instagram Post Below:

He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.

