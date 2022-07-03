Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback reel video from his acrobatics training session. Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actor captioned the video, "Man the struggle and grind was real! Found some old training footage of little me with not so little dreams and my quest to become an action hero". Tiger Shroff Recreates Viral ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya’ Dialogue After Funny Memes and Reels on Movie Line Take Over the Internet.

In the video, the Heropanti actor can be seen performing acrobatic stunts under the supervision of the experts. The video is a combination of multiple clips from the actor's training days. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and appreciated the Munna Michael actor for his hard work and dedication to becoming an action hero.

Hollywood actor, Mark Rhino Smith also appreciated the Flying Jatt actor."Freaking incredible my bro" the Gladiators actor commented. Tiger is currently one of the most loved action heroes in the industry, and from his debut film Heropanti in 2014, there was no looking back for the actor, and he is known for his unbelievable action stunts in the Baaghi franchise and War along with Hrithik Roshan. Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Toned Body As He Runs on the Maldivian Beach in Pink Shorts.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Student of the year 2 actor was last seen in Heropanti 2 which failed to impress the audience. He will be next seen in Ganpath: Part 1, in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon.Directed by Vikas Bahl, the project is currently being filmed and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and Rambo, which will be helmed by the War director Sidharth Anand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)