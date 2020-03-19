TMC, CPI Question PM's Silence on Coronavirus in Parliament

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Opposition parties CPI(M) and the TMC on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to address the nation on coronavirus, questioning his silence over the issue in Parliament.

Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Wednesday.

"Thursday 8pm, PM "address to the nation". Location ? #Parliament is in session," tweeted TMC MP Derek O'Brien

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also tweeted, "The Parliament is in session. Why is the PM not addressing the Parliament on the Corona Virus issue?.

