Tommy Dewey to Star in Fox Comedy Pilot 'Pivoting'

Los Angeles, Apr 23 (PTI) "Casual" star Tommy Dewey is all set to play the male lead opposite Eliza Coupe in Fox's comedy pilot "Pivoting", about three women in search of happiness.

Written by Liz Astrof and to be directed by Tristram Shapeero, "Pivoting" revolves around three women who are faced with the death of their childhood best friend. Realising that life is short, they make a series of poor and self-indulgent decisions in their attempt to find happiness.

Dewey will play Henry, a private contractor, who is married to Amy (Coupe).

Astrof, who is currently writing a backup script for "Pivoting", executive produces the show with Shapeero and Kapital's Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Dewey will next be seen in indie feature "Wyrm" and Marc Carlini's indie dramedy "She's in Portland", opposite Francois Arnault.

He was recently seen in the season finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and in "Four Weddings and a Funeral" adaptation.

