Total COVID-19 Positive Cases in UP Reaches 727

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached 727 on Wednesday. While 55 people have completely recovered and discharged and 11 deaths have been reported, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Health Secretary.Forty-four districts are affected till now while Pilibhit has no COVID-19 case as of now, Prasad informed during a press conference.Three new deaths have been reported today in the state while 70 new COVID-19 positive cases have emerged, said State Health Department in a statement. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi reacted on Moradabad incident where stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police saying, "Any protest against health workers, police personnel or sanitation workers working amid COVID-19 outbreak, will be tackled seriously and appropriate action will be taken. People should cooperate, not protest."Speaking on arrangements made by the education department in the State amid the lockdown, Awasthi said that the Department of Higher Education has designed 31939 e-content. "Now construction work will also be allowed in the state.After 12 am on April 20, any flyover, expressway or government work that has been stopped in will be allowed to resume," said Awasthi.Industrial units will be allowed to do construction work keeping in mind the social distancing, he added. "From today, the offices of ministers have been directed to function with minimum staff. Further work will be done as per the guidelines of the Government of India," said Awasthi."Stamp and registry work will start today. Petrol pumps, CNG centers will open from today. Instructions have also been issued for opening veterinary hospital," he added. (ANI)

