Train Blasts Convict Accused of Trying to Kill Jail Inmate

Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI) Two prisoners on death row, including a convict in the 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts case, allegedly tried to kill a fellow inmate in Nagpur Central Jail here during a fight, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the morning of February 25, and a case of attempt to murder was registered against Naved Hussain Khan (40) and Mohammad Ajam Aslam Bhat (40) on Saturday after a detailed probe, a police official said.

While Naved Khan was sentenced to death in September, 2015, for the 2006 train blasts which killed 188 people, Bhat was given the death penalty in a murder case.

"The two tried to strangle prisoner Mohammad Azam with a towel. They also attacked a constable who tried to break up the fight. After Azam's lawyer filed a complaint, police began a probe and registered an attempt to murder case on Saturday," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)