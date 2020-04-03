Trump and Macron Discuss Convening P5 Meeting on Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Washington, Apr 3 (PTI) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday discussed on having a meeting of five permanent members of the UN Security Council on a collective fight against coronavirus, the White House said.

The P5 or the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are the US, the UK, China, France and Russia.

"President Trump and President Macron discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security," the White House said in a readout of the phone call between the two leaders.

Trump and Macron also discussed important regional and bilateral issues, the readout said adding that the call was to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.

"President Trump conveyed that the United States stands with the French people and expressed condolences for those who have lost their lives in France as a result of the pandemic," the White House added.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed the 50,000 mark on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)