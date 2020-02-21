Trump Dismisses New Russia Election Interference Claim

World. (File Image)

Washington, Feb 21 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed reported warnings by US intelligence that Russia is meddling in this year's elections as a "hoax" planted by his Democratic rivals.

"Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Hoax number 7!" (AFP)

