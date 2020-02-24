Trump Joins the League of World Leaders Who Have Visited Taj Mahal

Agra, Feb 24 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Monday joined the long list of world leaders who have visited Taj Mahal as he kept his sunset date with the famed mausoleum that has attracted admirers from across the globe.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump visited the 17th century Mughal-era mausoleum in Agra, the second stop on his little less than 36-hour-long trip of India, and marvelled at the famed architectural icon built as a monument of love.

After Dwight David Eisenhower (1959) and Bill Clinton (2000), he became the third US President to visit the Taj Mahal.

Prior to him, a host of other world leaders, presidents, prime ministers, chancellors and the rich and famous personalities have visited Agra to admire the marble marvel.

Among the world leaders who have visited the Taj Mahal over the decades, include Russian President Vladimir Putin and wife Lyudmila Putina (1999), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (2018), Chinese President Hu Jintao and his wife Liu Yongqing (2006), Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and his wife Begum Sehba (2001), and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie and three children (2018).

Queen Elizabeth II of England had visited Taj in 1961 on her India visit. She had arrived in an open-top car and waved to a cheering crowd.

Niciolas Sarkozy visited it twice as French President, once alone in 2008 and then in 2010 in the company of Carla Bruni.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, visited the Taj after the grand event and praised its beauty.

Trump and his wife on Monday took a stroll holding hands in the resplendent gardens by the reflecting pool, holding hands.

President Trump is on his maiden official visit to India. He extolled Taj Mahal as an awe-inspiring monument and a "timeless testament" to the rich and diverse beauty of the Indian culture.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian Culture!' Thank You, India," the US President and First Lady jointly wrote in the visitors' book before signing it.

The couple spent about an hour at the monument that was built over a period of nearly 20 years by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.

The celebrated landmark has been spoken about glowingly by poets, authors, historians and featured in countless films and documentaries.

One of the most photographed sites in the world, it is always high on the itinerary of head of states visiting India.

The architectural marvel inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 is made of white Makrana marble and red sandstones, and renowned for its intricate inlay work on the stone surface.

Taj Mahal, considered one of the seven wonders of the world, stands on the bank of Yamuna, and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)