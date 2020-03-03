Trump Says Democratic Candidates Lack Enthusiasm

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 3 (PTI) Assured of his impressive victory in the "Super Tuesday" primaries, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Democratic candidates lack the enthusiasm of his election campaign.

The "Super Tuesday", or March 3 presidential primaries, would be held in as many as 15 states including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

For the Democratic party, the results of the "Super Tuesday" would allocate 1,357 of the 3,979 pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin later this summer, which would select its nominee for the presidential elections in November.

Addressing an election rally in North Carolina, Trump said the Democratic candidates lacked the enthusiasm of his campaign.

"There's not a lot of enthusiasm for (former vice president Joe) Biden," the president told his supporters.

He alleged that two Democratic presidential aspirants Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg by endorsing Biden had traded administration position.

"They made a deal. You know what? Quid pro quo, that's what. Impeach them. They should be impeached," he said.

Trump alleged that the Democratic presidential nomination is being rigged against Senator Bernie Sanders

"I think it's rigged against Bernie but maybe he'll pull it through. It was rigged against me four years ago and I pulled it through. I think it's rigged against Bernie. You see what's happening with Klobuchar. I heard just something happened there," he said.

