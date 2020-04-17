TVS Motor Company's Chairman Venu Srinivasan Welcomes RBI's Announcement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company on Saturday supported the measures announced by the RBI to support the economy. "I strongly support the measures announced by the RBI today to support the economy in this period. It is a sign of their continued efforts to stimulate economic activity and protect jobs. The LTRO for NBFCs and micro-lenders is a good tool to ease liquidity without tinkering with policy rates and Rs 50,000 crore is a substantial amount," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company."This should restore confidence especially among the MSME sector which provides a significant portion of the country's jobs and is integral to all supply chains. That coupled with a cut in the reverse repo rate will incentivise banks to actively lend to those most in need of funds and make it affordable for businesses to borrow, address their working capital needs and get back into action as the country opens," he added.TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group, which believes in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, the company takes pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.They deliver the most superior customer experience at all their touch points across 60 countries. It is the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Their products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years.The company has been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

