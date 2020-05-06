Twitch's Channel Pages Roll out New Look

Washington D.C. [USA], May 6 (ANI): Live streaming platform Twitch on Wednesday has rolled some new looks for the site.The channel pages will now give access to the streamers to have more control over how they want their channel to look like when it is offline, with a more customizable home page, channel trailers, and more.Cited by The Verge, there is also a new integrated stream schedule, making it easy to see when a channel's next planned stream is and will bring watching Twitch more in line with the experience of watching TV. (ANI)

