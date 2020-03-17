Two Cops Dismissed from Service for 'moral Turpitude'

Puducherry, Mar 16 (PTI) Two police constables were dismissed for their alleged involvement in an offence, "amounting to moral turpitude", on Monday.

A release from Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said an enquiry was conducted following allegations that the two constables -- Satheesh Kumar (posted at the Grand Bazaar police station) and Suresh of the India Reserve Battalion (an auxiliary police force in Puducherry) -- were involved in a case, amounting to moral turpitude.

It said the two constables were deputed to attend to a call about an altercation at a lodge on March 12. It was alleged that they had extorted money from a couple at the lodge.

A case was registered against them on Monday "for their involvement in a case, leading to moral turpitude in a disciplined force", and the two were since dismissed from service with immediate effect, the release said.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi visited the Grand Bazaar police station earlier in the day, following complaints that the two policemen (who are beat officers) extorted money from the couple.

She asked high-ranking police officers to expedite the enquiry and send the case to the court for trial at the earliest.

