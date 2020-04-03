Two Fresh Deaths; 75 Cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Two fresh deaths and 75 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana on Friday as the toll in the state rose to 11, state Health Minister E Rajender said.

The cumulative number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 229 while the active cases stood at 186, he said in a release here.

Of the two people who died on Friday, one hailed from Secunderabad here and the other from nearby Shadnagar.

