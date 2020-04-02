Two Held in Northeast Delhi for Hoarding Masks, Sanitizers

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area for allegedly hoarding masks and sanitizers meant for public use to prevent the spread of COVID-19, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Jagan Nath and Iqbal Javed, both residents of Seelampur, they said.

"The arrest was made after they were found hoarding masks and sanitizers meant for use by public for prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The Executive Magistrate, Seelampur, along with his medical team conducted raids at two medical stores situated in Gautampuri, Seelampur and at main Seelampur Market and recovered masks and sanitizers found illegally hoarded, he said.

In another incident, on March 23, police along with district administration authorities conducted raids in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area.

Six thermometers, 1,09,000 gloves and 64,878 packets of masks were recovered during the raids, said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

A First Information Report was registered in this regard under sections of the Essential Commodities Act and the accused Sachin Grover, a resident of Shanti Vihar, was held, police said.

The number of coronavirus cases went up to nearly 300 in the national capital on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

