Two Held with Illegal Arms in WB's Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India] Jan 29 (ANI): Two men allegedly in possession of illegal arms were arrested under Raninagar police station limits in Murshidabad district, police said on Tuesday.The arrested have been identified as Rakepul Mandal and Pintu Sheikh.Ajeet Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police Murshidabad, said: "Raids are being conducted on arms dealers and arms suppliers. Checkings were going on in view of the Republic Day. The case of these two will be forwarded to court."Police have sought seven days custody of the arrested duo to find the origin of their weapons and the source of their supply.Ten pistols, 18 magazines and 28 rounds were seized from the arrested duo.A police investigation is underway. (ANI)

