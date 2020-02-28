Two Injured, Several Trapped in Stone Quarry Accident in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Two labourers were injured and several are feared trapped in an accident at a stone quarry here on Friday.The incident occurred in the Billi Markundi mining area of the district.The police administration is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.In 2012, a similar accident occurred in the stone quarry here in which 10 people had died. (ANI)

