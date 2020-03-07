Uddhav Thackeray Leaves for Ayodhya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday left for Ayodhya.Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Saturday but he will not participate in 'Aarti' programme in view of the coronavirus threat."Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow but will not participate in 'Aarti' programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to coronavirus," Raut said on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)