U'khand Police Warns Tablighi Jamaat Members of Stern Action if They Don't Come Forward

Dehradun, Apr 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand DGP Anil Kumar Raturi on Sunday appealed to members of Tablighi Jamaat who have returned to the state to report to the administration latest by Monday or face stern action.

In a video message, Raturi said if Tablighis with a travel history to Nizamuddin congregation or elsewhere don't present themselves before the administration by Monday and are found responsible for hiding their symptoms or spreading the coronavirus infection to others, they will have to face stern action.

"If it is discovered after April 6 that you deliberately hid yourself and passed on the infection to others, you will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and under sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder and murder in case of a death caused by the contagion, " the DGP said.

He asked them to report to the administration latest by Monday if they have returned from a Tablighi Jamaat meet to get immediate medical help.

"You will be tested if necessary and treated so that you and those around you are safe but if you deliberately hide yourself and risk your life as well as that of others around you, you will be booked," he said.

Uttarakhand has seen a sudden rise in coronavirus positive cases of late with 19 people testing positive in four days.

Three tested positive on Thursday night, six on Friday and as many on Saturday followed by four more on Sunday.

The first positive case in Uttarakhand was reported on March 15 and till April 1 there were only seven positive cases in the state.

