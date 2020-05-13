UP CM Praises COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package

Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday lauded the Centre for Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package, saying it would benefit over three crore people in state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

He also said that keeping in mind the MSME sector, the state is going to organise a loan fair from Thursday.

"Tomorrow, over 36,000 entrepreneurs will be given Rs 1600-2000 crore in loans," said the chief minister according to an official spokesman.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister for the package. Presently, UP is the state with maximum MSMEs. Over three crore people of state are related to the sector directly or indirectly. This will make them strong," Adityanath said.

"My government with the help of One District One Product (ODOP) scheme tried to give a new life to MSME sector but due to coronavirus pandemic some hurdles came up. Announcement of Rs 3 lakh crore loan for MSMEs and other initiatives are welcome step," he said.

