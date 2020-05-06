UP Reports 118 Fresh COVID-19 Positive Cases, Total Cases Reach 2998

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Health Department on Wednesday said that 118 more COVID-19 positive cases have reported in the State today, as of 6 pm.The total number of cases in the state is now at 2998, including 1808 active cases, 1130 discharged, and 60 deaths. The total number of active cases in the State stands at 1808 while 1130 patients have been recovered so far. As many as 67 districts of UP have confirmed COVID-19 infected patients across the State so far while 60 people have succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, India has reported 49,391 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

