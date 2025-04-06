Jhansi April 6: Three women were killed and 12 others were injured when their tractor trolley heading to a temple overturned here on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred in Gursarai area when the villagers, from Mauranipur area, were en route to Ratangarh Mata temple in Madhya Pradesh's Jawara, they said. Gursarai Station House Officer (SHO) Ved Prakash Pandey said that more than three dozen villagers were going to the temple on Navratri. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed As Car Rams Into Broken-Down Truck on Noida Expressway (Watch Video).

He said after around 1 pm, when the tractor was passing through Gursarai Ghatoria turn, it lost control while trying to avoid another vehicle and overturned. According to police 28-year-old Rajni died on the spot in the accident, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Medical College, Jhansi. Mau Road Accident: Speeding Trailer Mows Down Newlywed Couple in Uttar Pradesh, Locals Express Concern Over Road Safety.

The SHO said that later during treatment, 60-year-old Kaladevi and 70-year-old Sallo Devi died in the medical college. He added that more than 12 people are undergoing treatment in the medical college, including children and women.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)