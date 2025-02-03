Bareilly, February 3: A 32-year-old man was allegedly killed by a woman in Ghur Samsapur village under Bhojipura police station limits here after she was reportedly harassed and blackmailed by him, an official said Sunday. The 35-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with murder, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Northern) Mukesh Chandra Mishra. The body of one Iqbal was found on January 30, lying on the stairs inside his house, Mishra said

"On February 1, his wife, Shahnaz, filed a murder case accusing their neighbour of the crime," he added. Police detained and interrogated the two suspects and while the accused woman initially misled the police, she later confessed to the murder under strict questioning. "She revealed that Iqbal had been blackmailing her with recorded phone calls and had allegedly raped her on multiple occasions. Unable to bear the harassment any longer, she planned his murder," said the officer. UP Shocker: One Killed, One Injured After Goons Open Fire in Muzaffarnagar.

On January 29, after Iqbal returned home alone, the accused called him to meet her. "Iqbal allegedly gave her two sedative pills, instructing her to mix them in her husband's tea, which she did at 8 pm, rendering him unconscious. Around 11:40 pm, she went to Iqbal's house, where he initiated physical relations. Taking advantage of the situation, she wrapped her hands around his neck and strangled him to death. She then dragged his body to the stairs, left the house and returned home." Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

The next morning, neighbours noticed Iqbal's door was open and discovered his body, Mishra said. The police were alerted, and his wife was informed, he added. "Iqbal worked as a zari-zardozi artisan, frequently visiting houses in the village to sell clothes, which led to his acquaintance with the accused," said the SP. The police have sent Iqbal's body for a postmortem, and further investigation is underway.

