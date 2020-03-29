US Coronavirus Deaths Surge Past 2,000: Johns Hopkins

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 29 (AFP) Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country's hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally. (AFP)

