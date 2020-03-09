US Urges Elderly to Stock Up on Groceries, Prepare to Stay Home

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 9 (AFP) US health authorities on Monday urged Americans most at-risk of developing a serious illness from the new coronavirus -- the elderly and those with underlying conditions -- to stock up on food and medicine and prepare to remain at home.

"Make sure you have supplies on hand like routine medications for blood pressure and diabetes, and over the counter medicines and medical supplies to treat fever and other symptoms," said Nancy Messonnier, a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Have enough household items and groceries so that you will be prepared to stay home for a period of time," she added. (AFP)

