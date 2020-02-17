Usain Bolt Did Great Job for Athletics, Says Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Berlin [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Monday said that Usain Bolt did a great job for the athletics and no one can become like him."You just have to give credit that Usain did a tremendous job for the sport but nobody can be Usain. I think when we stop comparing and trying to pick some, we will accept who they are and what they take to table and we can appreciate that" Fraser-Pryce told reporters.Shelly-Ann, the three-time Olympic medallist, said that people should stop looking for the replacement of Usain Bolt and focus on the upcoming individual that will bring a new vision to the athletics."Usain for a time in athletics, that was his time and his glory, the next person that comes along will be for their time and their glory. I think in athletics we should spend less time trying to see who will occupy Usain's place and just focus on next talented individual with an own unique personality that will come to the forefront and will create a new era for the athletics and bring new vision and revitalize what mean to be athlete with different personality," she saidBolt announced retirement from track & field in 2017 after he failed to win 100m gold at the World Championships in London. He had to settle for bronze behind Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.The 33-year-old Shelly-Ann said that Bolt quit the sports too early and he could have actually dug deeper than he thought."I still believe Usain Bolt had more and sometimes it's not about things we know we can achieve, it's about the things that are hidden beneath that just needs a different platform to come out and I believe for him maybe he was thinking oh I am tired and don't want to do it anymore, maybe this was his opportunity to dig deeper than he ever thought he could and come outside than of just being just talented and it just did not happen," she saidShelly-Ann, who will be participating in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics to win her fourth gold medal, said that I am very competitive and driven towards my goal." I am so driven growing up I always had persons telling me that I can't do this and I am not expected to achieve anything and those things made me driven and motivated and I am very competitive even in the training, I just loved the fact that I am in that zone and I control what I am doing in that zone and If I say I am doing something that it, my mind is made up and I am going 100 per cent," she added. (ANI)

