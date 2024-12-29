Jhansi, December 29: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, a school teacher allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old student after being caught watching a porn video in the classroom. According to the police, the teacher, Kuldeep Yadav, became enraged when students, including the victim, began laughing and discussing his actions with other students.

In a fit of anger, Yadav reportedly grabbed the boy by his hair, slammed his head against the wall, and beat him with a cane. The child sustained multiple injuries, including to his ear, as confirmed by his father. Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Falsely Cites Student’s Death To Take Leave in Mauganj; Suspended.

"The teacher was watching a porn video on his phone in class. When the students reacted, he abused and brutally thrashed my son," the father said, adding that he had filed a police complaint. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 6 Student’s Tooth Broken After Teacher Allegedly Strikes Him With Wooden Stick for Spilling Water on Her During Lunch Break in Jayanagar; Booked.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gopinath Soni stated that Yadav had been taken into custody for questioning, and a detailed investigation is ongoing. The case has raised serious concerns about teacher conduct and student safety in schools.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with locals calling for stricter action against the accused and greater accountability from teachers. Authorities have assured a thorough probe to ensure justice for the child and his family.

