Lucknow, December 24: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it will organize 'PDA Charcha (discussion)' program across all assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh from December 26 to January 25. The initiative aims to safeguard the Constitution and propagate the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

PDA is the term coined by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during 2022 assembly polls for 'pichhda' (backwards), Dalits and 'alpsankhyak' (minorities). These programs will be conducted sector-wise within each assembly constituency and will witness active participation from party representatives, organizational leaders, and members of its frontal units, Chaudhary said. Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Efforts Being Made To Reduce Minorities, Especially Muslims, to ‘Second-Grade’ Citizens.

The discussions will focus on key issues like social justice, reservations, unemployment, inflation, and caste-based survey. "The overarching goal is to raise voter awareness and unite marginalized communities by educating them about their rights and ensuring their active participation in the democratic process, Chaudhary said. "The statement made by the Union home minister in Parliament was 'disrespectful' to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution," the party said in a statement.

The Samajwadi Party contends that dominant, feudal forces have historically opposed Ambedkar's principles of equality, as these challenged their traditional authority and sought to empower oppressed and underprivileged communities, it said. Ambedkar's work in framing the Constitution laid the foundation for dismantling exploitative structures and uplifting backward classes, Dalits, and minorities through mechanisms like reservation.

This fostered a sense of self-respect and confidence among these communities, uniting them against systemic oppression, the party said. Under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, the party has consistently worked to align with marginalized communities, the statement said. This focus yielded significant results in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party won 37 seats (of total 80 seats in UP), emerging as the third-largest party in the country, it said. Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Ignoring Farmers' Issues Amid Sambhal Excavation.

However, the party alleged that feudal forces, disturbed by this success, have orchestrated divisive strategies, including undermining the legacy of Ambedkar, to weaken the unity of marginalized groups. Through these PDA discussions, the party seeks to counter such divisive tactics and strengthen the solidarity of backward classes, Dalits, minorities, and oppressed communities, Chaudhury said.

By spreading Ambedkar's teachings and raising awareness about their rights, the Samajwadi Party aims to empower these groups to claim their rightful place in society and actively participate in the democratic process, he added.

