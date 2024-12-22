Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, alleging that the ruling party is focusing on Sambhal to divert public attention from farmers' issues.

Earlier today, an excavation team from the Archaeological Survey of India unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi Says 'People of National Capital Have Faith in Leadership of Arvind Kejriwal'.

"Khudaiye se rasta nahi niklega, yeh pehle bhi galat tha. (No solution will come from digging; this was wrong before too). When we already have the Places of Worship Act, which prevents such excavations, the BJP is deliberately engaging in this to avoid discussing farmers' issues," the SP chief told reporters in Firozabad.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Sunday confirmed the discovery of a 'baoli' (stepwell) covering an area of 400 square metres. The structure, featuring around four chambers, includes floors made of marble.

Also Read | Stones Pelted at Allu Arjun's Residence: Members of OU JAC Involved in Attack on 'Pushpa 2' Star's Home (Watch Video).

Commenting on broader issues, Yadav claimed that farmers were unable to obtain Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) or fertilisers for their crops when needed. He also highlighted the rising prices of essential commodities, including medicines and electricity.

"I would like to ask them: you talked about farmers before, but they are still facing immense challenges and stress. When they needed DAP, it was not available. Khad jab chahiye thi toh nahi thi (When fertiliser was needed, it was unavailable)," Yadav said.

Addressing the increased cost of seeds, medicines, and electricity, he emphasised that even after successfully harvesting a crop, farmers lack assurance of profitable returns.

"The prices of seeds and medicines have gone up. Electricity bills are continuously rising. The irrigation issues remain unresolved by the government. Even if a farmer manages to grow and harvest a crop, they do not know where to sell it for a fair price," he added.

Meanwhile, at the Punjab-Haryana border, the farmers' protest at the Khanauri border entered its 314th day today. The farmers have been protesting since 13 February 2024, demanding measures such as a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher earlier appealed to residents of both states to gather in large numbers at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders to support the protest.

Tensions have escalated as farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal recently fainted at the Khanauri border protest site while observing a fast-unto-death for over 20 days to press for farmers' demands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)