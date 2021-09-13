Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar saw a special surprise for Divya Agarwal. As the 'reality queen' who has been playing solo since day one got to meet her boyfriend Varun Sood. As soon as she saw him, Divya started sobbing. Indeed, she saw her love after five weeks and this was bound to happen.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vms ✌️💫 (@sabzedits)

