Vicky Kaushal on Rumours of Breaking Lockdown, Getting Caught by Cops: All Baseless

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday slammed reports that he was caught by the city police after he allegedly broke the lockdown and stepped out of his house.

There were rumours that the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" star left his house to meet another Bollywood actor but was pulled over by the cops and fined.

Tagging Mumbai Police, Vicky took to Twitter and urged people not to pay attention to hearsay.

"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started.

"I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor wrote.

Since March 25, India has been under lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 21,000 people and claimed 686 lives in the country.

