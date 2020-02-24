Vigilance Dept Begins Probe in Illegal Nexus of Coaching Centres with Kerala Govt Officials

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Casting a shadow on the exams conducted by Public Service Commission (PSC), the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has started a probe on the alleged illegal nexus between prominent coaching centres and officials in Kerala Government Secretariat.As part of the probe, the Vigilance department carried out raids at prominent coaching centres here on Sunday.This comes after complaints were filed by a section of job aspirants, who appeared for the PSC exams alleging that those running coaching centres have nexus with government officials, who are associated with preparing PSC question papers.Vigilance is also inspecting whether or not any government officials are running these coaching centres.After the allegations, the General Administration Department (GAD) secretary based on an official correspondence by PSC secretary had requested for a probe.When contacted by ANI, PSC chairman M K Sakeer said: "I am unaware about any raid. Though media contacted me, I am not sure which vigilance is conducting the raid. As far as exams are concerned, we have forwarded complaints to the concerned authority. I will able to clarify it once I reach office tomorrow."However, documents with ANI prove that PSC secretary has forwarded the complaints to GAD based on which an enquiry has been ordered. Kerala PSC conducts examinations for recruitment to state services and these examinations are written by scores of government job aspirants.Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examinations were held on Saturday. (ANI)

