Vijayawada Celebrates Annual Mary Matha Festival

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The three-day annual 'Mary Matha' festival is being celebrated at Gunadala hill shrine here.Amidst singing of carols by various choirs, the Bishop offered prayers for the wellbeing of the nation and the State."For the last nine decades, devotees from various parts of the State have been thronging the hill shrine on this occasion to offer special prayers to Mother Mary. People of different faiths worship the Holy Mother, who is always kind to them and bridges the gap between them and the Lord," said the Bishop."The Mother is known for curing people of their ailments and is also called the Mother of Health," he added.On Monday evening, the devotees, under the supervision of shrine Rector Y William Jayaraju, took out a procession of the presiding deity through the thoroughfares of Gunadala. Cultural programs depicting the birth of Jesus Christ were also performed on stage as part of the event.Prayers will be conducted in the shrine church from 10 am to 11.30 am and 1 pm to 3 pm on February 11 by Diocesan Charismatic Prayer Team led by Father Pamu Sudhakar.Krishna district administration, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and city police are making all the arrangements. Hundreds of volunteers will be pressed into service to monitor the flow of devotees and special medical camps along with first aid and ambulance facility will be arranged.The South-Central Railways and Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have announced special services for the devotees. (ANI)

