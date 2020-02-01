Villagers in Chamoli Walked 12 Kms Carrying a Patient

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Following the road blockade due to heavy snowfall, villagers here have carried a patient on their shoulders, walking almost 12 Kilometres before reaching a motorable road from where he was taken to the district hospital in a taxi. The incident happened at the Dumak Kalkot region of the district, where the road is closed for the vehicles due to snowfall. The villagers took him to the nearest motorable road at Peepalkoti from where he was taken to the district hospital in Gopeshwar in a taxi.Dumak Kalkot village is still bereft of proper roads after 72 years of independence. (ANI)

