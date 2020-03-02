Wake-up Call for Us: Lovren After Liverpool Suffer First PL Defeat This Season

Leeds [UK], Mar 2 (ANI): After Liverpool faced their first Premier League defeat this season, Dejan Lovren is feeling a 'bit ashamed' and said it is a 'wake-up call' for them. "It's strange, to be honest. It hurts, really hurts. A defeat is a defeat but, you know, this was strange. Maybe it is a wake-up call for us," Goal.com quoted Lovren as saying."It feels like someone has hit us in the face - and we deserved it. We feel a bit ashamed because there's no excuse for that performance," he added.Liverpool, who were on a 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, witnessed a massive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.Despite the defeat, Liverpool top the Premier League table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.Lovren also feels that Liverpool were lacking aggressiveness during the Watford clash."The manager looked at us when he came into the dressing room and I think he knows we are missing something. I think it was about the aggression when we lost the ball and not recovering it as quickly as possible," Lovren said. (ANI)

