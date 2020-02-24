Was Just About Putting the Ball in Right Areas, Says Tim Southee

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 24 (ANI): After taking nine wickets in the first Test against India, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee on Monday said that when it comes to bowling, it is just about the putting the ball in the right areas.His remarks came as New Zealand defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets.The Kiwis bowled out India for just 191 in the second innings and as a result, they just had to chase nine runs for the win.The hosts chased down the total in just 1.4 overs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. With this result, Kiwis have become the first side to defeat India in the World Test Championship so far."It was not the typical wind that plays a factor in Wellington, it was quite still and the sun was out so we were able to move the ball and put it in the right areas," Southee told reporters after the conclusion of the first Test."Being a swing bowler, it helps me to extract the conditions. The wind is assisting me, it is about putting the ball in the right areas. Every time you take the field, you want to do a job for the team. It is nice to be out there in the whites," he added.In the second innings, Southee managed to take five wickets and this was his tenth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He was also seen implying short-ball tactic and this helped him in dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli."Neil is a great exponent of it (short ball). It's about trying things and checking them out. You have to be willing to try things. When you are playing at the conditions you are used to, and you have a played a lot of cricket, it is a bit more comfortable," Southee said."These conditions are foreign to the Indian team, it is about utilising the conditions. Whenever you play at home conditions, you should have more understanding than your opponent," he added.With this win, New Zealand has moved to the fifth spot in the World Test Championship standings.The Kiwis and India will now lock horns in the second Test from February 29 at Christchurch. (ANI)

