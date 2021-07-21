Hollywood actors Anthony Mackie and David Harbour will feature in an upcoming Netflix family adventure film. Titled We Have a Ghost, the movie will be written and directed by Christopher Landon, known for directing multiple Paranormal Activity movies. The film's cast also include Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford and Steve Coulter, reported Deadline. Romain Gavras Collaborating With ‘Les Miserables’ Filmmaker Ladj Ly For Netflix Film.

The story follows Kevin, who finds a ghost named Ernest haunting his new home. "Kevin subsequently becomes an overnight social media sensation, along with his family. But when he and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the latter's past, they become targets of the CIA," the official plotline reads. Landon is penning the script, based on Geoff Manaugh's short story, "Ernest". Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Team Up With Netflix For Second Project; An Animated Series Titled ‘Pearl’.

Dan Halsted will produce the project, alongside Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. Landon, John Fischer, Geoff Manaugh, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller will serve as executive producers.

