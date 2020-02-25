We Should Have Scored at Least 400 in First Innings: Zimbabwe Skipper Craig Ervine

London [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): After facing defeat in one-off Test against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said his side, having batted first, should have scored at least 400 runs against the hosts."Batting first, we should have got at least 400," espncricinfo.com quoted Ervine as saying.Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium. The visitors were bowled out on 189 runs in the second innings.After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Zimbabwe managed to score just 265 runs in the first innings. Ervine was the top scorer for the side scoring 107 runs while Prince Masvaure played a knock of 64 runs.34-year-old Ervine said that wicket was good for batting but the team scored a below-par score in the first innings and allowed Bangladesh bowlers to dominate the side, while in the second innings the team performed poorly."The wicket was good enough to post a score like that. Getting bowled out for 265 put us on the back foot and allowed Bangladesh to go past us. We could have also batted better in the second innings. The wicket wasn't really that bad. I thought our bowlers worked hard to get those six wickets. Obviously, we didn't hit the right areas enough, but I just thought that our batting let us down," he said.Mushfiqur Raheem scored a third double century of his career as Bangladesh piled up a huge total of 560 runs in their first innings. (ANI)

