Howrah, April 5: A fire broke out at a thermocol godown in Howrah on Saturday, claiming one life, an official said. As per the officials, the blaze, which erupted in the industrial premises, was brought under control after six fire tenders rushed to the scene. Speaking to ANI, District Fire Officer (DFO) S Majumdar said, "6 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been doused." Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Fire at Thermocol Godown in Howrah

VIDEO | West Bengal: A fire broke out at a warehouse in Howrah earlier today. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4)#Howrah pic.twitter.com/TeOX8gf8LA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2025

"The cause of the fire will be known after investigation. One body has been recovered. It was a factory," DFO Majumdar said. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. More details are awaited as officials continue their probe into the incident.

