West Bengal Govt Felicitates Cricketer Deepti Sharma

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Indian women's cricketer Deepti Sharma was felicitated by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal for her performance in the ICC T20 Women's World Cup held in Australia this year.Deepti was economical during India's run in the T20 World Cup. In the tournament opener against Australia, she gave just 17 runs in the four overs.While in the match against Sri Lanka, she delivered a standout performance by taking a wicket and giving away 16 runs."Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS - Youth Services and Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) and Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great)," Deepti tweeted.Earlier, Indian all-rounder, Shikha Pandey was felicitated by Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, for her performance in the showpiece event.On March 8, Australia lifted their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup after thrashing India in the finals.This was India's first final in the Women's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)