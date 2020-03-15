West Central Railways Takes Measures to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The West Central Railway on Sunday issued its list of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus."During primary maintenance, all trains are being intensively cleaned, including fogging, steam jet cleaning of toilets, washbasins, dust bins, frequent passenger contact items like door handles, handrails, etc," read the list that was issued by the West Central Railway.It also read that the curtains and blankets are being withdrawn from AC coaches, with the setting of air-conditioning at 25 degrees C."Regular cleaning and disinfecting frequent passenger & Rly staff touch fittings and areas of station premises like handrails of FOBs, staircases, escalators, and lifts, etc, reservation & booking window counters and washrooms, etc," the list read."Besides, the Railway division has also provided disposable mouthpieces for breath analyzers, sanitizers, liquid soap dispensers at crew lobbies," the list added.The list also read that posters containing Dos & Don'ts, regular PA system announcements at PFs, social media outreach are being done for improving public awareness.As per the official reports, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 107.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4,000 deaths. (ANI)

