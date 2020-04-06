West Singhbhum District Hospital Booth to Collect Samples from Homes of COVID-19 Suspects

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district has opened a COVID-19 sample collection booth wherein people need not visit the centre for getting themselves tested but can make a call to have the Health Department team come to their doorstep for sample collection."A sample collection centre has been launched at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital to investigate suspects of coronavirus infection," said the hospital administration.The administration also said, "The Chaibasa people can now get their testing for coronavirus done at home. They need to just have to make a call and the Health Department team will reach their home for investigation.""This is the first such COVID-19 sample collection booth in the country," they added.While inaugurating the sample collection centre, Deputy Commissioner Arva Rajkamal and District Development Officer Aditya Ranjan too got themselves checked for COVID-19. (ANI)

