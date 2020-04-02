With 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Climbs to 121 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): With 8 new positive coronavirus cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh went up to 121 on Thursday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said."The cases are not rising exponentially, as only 8 cases have been reported since yesterday. There are 121 positive cases in UP till now," Awasthi said while addressing a press conference here.Awasthi said that the samples of 429 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been sent for testing."Till now, 287 foreign nationals have been found to be residing in Uttar Pradesh and passports of 211 of them have been seized. A total of 1172 people from Delhi have been identified in the state in which 884 people have also been isolated," Awasthi said.Awasthi further said that 7177 FIRs (first information reports) have been registered against the people who violated the lockdown provisions. Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will give pension online to destitute women, old age and pension holders. The pension will be given to 83 lakh people.Renuka Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue Department) informed that the government has launched helpline numbers to resolve queries amid nationwide lockdown."One can contact on landline number - 05222337515 and also they can message their queries on Whatsapp number - 9454441036 (Call will not be received). They can also contact on relief control number- 1070," she said.The additional chief secretary said that Amazon and Flipkart have been allowed to deliver essential items across the state."The state government has distributed foodgrains to 4157665 cardholders till 3 pm today. Fruits and vegetables are being distributed through 37114 mobile vans. Amazon and Flipkart have been allowed for online home delivery of essential items across the state," she said. (ANI)

