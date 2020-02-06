With Coronavirus Threat Looming Large, Chinese Woman Marries Indian in West Bengal

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): With threat from coronavirus looming large, a Chinese woman got married to an Indian man in East Midnapore on Wednesday, in the absence of her family as they could not make it to the wedding due to suspension of flight services between two nations.Jiaqi from China got married to East Midnapore's Pintu at his residence on Wednesday. She had met Pintu Jana during a business deal in China seven years ago."They are well, they are happy and well, today is marriage and they couldn't be able to come here as virus speeded in China, now this time there is adjournment and virus also spread, flight services of China and India are closed," the Chinese bride told ANI.On the question of going back to China, Jiaqi said, "We will go back but do not know when that virus will be cleaned. When everything is done we will go there and complete the registry and everything.""We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus outbreak. We'll do another function later in China," said the newly wedded groom."Our union is a mixture of Bengali and Chinese culture,'' he added. (ANI)

