Woman, 3 Children Commit 'suicide' Due to Health, Financial Problems in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Four members of a family -- a 55 -year old woman and her two sons and a daughter -- allegedly committed suicide here on Wednesday over suspected prolonged health issues and financial problems, police said.

The bodies of the woman, her two sons aged between25 to 30 and her 20-year old daughter were found hanging in different rooms in their house in Meerpet area, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that the fourfamily members were suspected to have ended their lives due to financial and health problems and other issues. All the three siblings had health problems.

A suicide note found in the house also mentioned that they had spent a lot on treatment cost and were committing suicide due to health and financial problems and no one was responsible for their deaths, the official said.

Some neighbours after noticing a sheet of paper on the main door of the house with the words "please open the door" alerted the police, police said.

The deceased are natives of Vikarabad district, they said adding further investigation was on.

