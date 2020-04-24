Woman Hosted About 20 People Before Testing COVID-19 Positive in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP) Apr 24 (PTI) A 54-year-old woman travelled to Ghaziabad defying lockdown norms and hosted a party for about 20 people at her home here last week before she was tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Friday, raising fear that she might have infected many others.

The woman and all her guests have been booked and their residential areas sealed, S P Vipin Mishra said.

The Gulam Ali Pura area resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the officer said, adding that all precautionary measures are been taken.PTI CORR SAB

