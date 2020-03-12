Women's T20 WC Final Spectator Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 12 (ANI): The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) on Thursday announced that a person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but added that there is a 'low-risk' of spreading the virus to surrounding members of the public."The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday has now been diagnosed with COVID-19," MCC said in a statement."The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron's diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42," the statement added.MCC also stated that DHHS has recommended those who were seated in N42 to continue their normal routine with an 'increased focus on hygiene measures'."The DHHS recommends that those who were seated in N42 at Sunday's event should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional," the statement read.The final of the tournament was played between Australia and India. Australia defeated India by 85 runs to lift their fifth title. (ANI)

