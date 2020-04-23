World Games Birmingham Unveils New Title, Logo After Postponement of Event

Birmingham [UK], April 23 (ANI): The World Games Birmingham on Wednesday unveiled an updated name and logo after the postponement of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.The World Games 2021 Birmingham as been renamed to World Games 2022 Birmingham. The event was initially scheduled for July 2021 but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it ahead. The World Games 2022 Birmingham will now take place from July 7-17, next year.Commenting on the change, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee, Nick Sellers, said they wanted to ensure 'consistency and brand recognition' for the event."After careful consideration, we are excited to move forward as The World Games 2022. Ultimately, we wanted to ensure consistency and brand recognition for our event. But more than that, our hope is that The World Games 2022 will stand for something more than a date on the calendar; that it will become a time of reconnection for our community and the world," Sellers said in a statement.The decision to adopt the moniker was made collaboratively between the Birmingham Organizing Committee (BOC) and the International World Games Association (IWGA).IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow said: "The excellent relationship between the BOC, the City of Birmingham and the IWGA ensured the quick move of the 11th edition of The World Games to 2022. The flexible organisational structure of the event and our teams makes it easier to manage such a challenge in such a short time: we trust each other and know that we can lean on each other.""These are the reasons that we could go back so quickly to our participating federations and partners, confirming for them the new dates for the Games, and also for accommodation, venues and services. We look forward to organising The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA from 7th to 17th July in 2022," he added. (ANI)

