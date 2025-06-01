Hickory (US), Jun 1 (AP) One person is dead and at least 11 others were injured in a mass shooting during a party at a western North Carolina residence, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.

Also Read | What Is ASKAP J1832- 0911? Astronomers Discover Mysterious Object Located 15,000 Light Years Away That Emits Radio and X-Ray Signals Every 44 Minutes.

One victim is in critical condition and ten others are in serious condition at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting. No arrests have been made and the number of shots fired is not yet known.

Also Read | Russia Blast: Explosions Caused 2 Bridges in Bryansk and Kursk Regions To Collapse, Say Officials; 7 People Killed (Watch Videos).

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages, but Major Aaron Turk said at a press conference the street is usually quiet. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)